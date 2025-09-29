Packers and Cowboys play out thrilling 40-40 tie and Chiefs comfortably beat struggling Ravens: NFL Week 4 Sunday review

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — An eventful Sunday in the NFL was headlined by the second highest-scoring tied game in league history and a big win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only two unbeaten teams, and the Indianapolis Colts – a surprise package at the start of this season – saw their perfect start ended by the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the standout moments from the fourth Sunday of the NFL season.

Packers and Cowboys play out roller-coaster tie

The lead-up to the Green Bay Packers’ trip to Dallas to take on the Cowboys was dominated by talk of Micah Parsons seeking revenge against his former team, but the occasion itself turned into perhaps the most thrilling game we’ve seen all season.

The teams traded touchdowns throughout the absorbing contest at AT&T Stadium before heading into overtime when Brandon McManus hit a 53-yard field goal for the Packers.

The Cowboys retook the lead with a field goal in overtime, but there was more drama to come as Jordan Love, who threw 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns on the night, orchestrated one final drive in search of the winning touchdown. The Green Bay signal-caller couldn’t find the winner, and with one second left on the clock, McManus made a 34-yard field goal to end the game in a 40-40 tie.

The only tied NFL game with more points in league history came way back in 1964 between the Oakland Raiders and Boston Patriots, which ended 43-43.

Dak Prescott threw 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys, who trailed 13-0 in the second quarter before taking a 16-13 advantage into halftime. That laid the foundations for a chaotic second half, during which the lead changed hands on six occasions before McManus’ field goal made it 37-37.

For star linebacker Parsons, who was stunningly traded to Green Bay last month, it was an underwhelming night for his team’s struggling defense, despite the 26-year-old managing to sack former teammate Dak Prescott in OT.

“I’m very disappointed just overall in how we performed,” Parsons told reporters. “I even told Jordan to the side, ‘Thank you for having our back today.’ That’s why it’s so pivotal you play complementary football because today Jordan played like the player he was, and we (the defense) let him down.”

The result moves the Packers to 2-1-1, while Dallas – which has given up 132 points across the first four games this season, second-most in the league behind the Ravens – is 1-2-1.

Jackson injured as Kansas City dominates Baltimore

Both the Chiefs and Ravens went into their Week 4 game desperate to avoid a 1-3 start. Ultimately, it was Kansas City which emerged by far the happier of the pair with a 37-20 blowout victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

To make matters worse for the Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter – a potentially huge blow for the team amid a mounting injury crisis. Linebacker Roquan Smith, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and cornerback Nate Wiggins were also forced out of the game against the Chiefs.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that he didn’t know the extent of the injuries to any of his players, including two-time MVP Jackson, but added that none appeared to be “season-ending by any stretch,” per ESPN.

The Ravens have gotten off to a 1-3 start in a season for the first time since 2015, delivering an early blow to the team’s Super Bowl ambitions.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will feel more positive about the campaign ahead having bounced back from opening losses to the Chargers and the Eagles.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns for the first time in almost two years and, in the process, became the fastest player in history to reach 250 passing touchdowns.

With an eight-yard pass to Isiah Pacheco in the second quarter, Mahomes reached the 250 milestone in his 116th game – five fewer than Aaron Rodgers, who previously held the record.

With Mahomes and the Chiefs offense firing on all cylinders, receiver Xavier Worthy had five catches and a career-high 83 receiving yards on his return from a shoulder injury.

“We’ve been working extremely hard and we want to have success,” Mahomes told reporters. “We’ve been making little mistakes here and there and that causes frustration, but at the same time, we’ve been learning from them … I’ve been proud of the guys with how they’ve responded and wanting to be even better every single week.”

Bills, Eagles unbeaten

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Bills continued to underline their Super Bowl credentials with a 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. That saw Buffalo maintain its unbeaten start, while the Saints remain winless.

There were just two points separating the teams after Blake Grupe’s field goal in the fourth quarter, before two crucial plays from Josh Allen – first a 27-yard scramble through the Saints defense, then a 28-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid – extended the Bills’ lead.

It’s the first time since 1992 that Buffalo has scored more than 30 points in its first four games of a season, per the team, with Allen an early frontrunner to be crowned MVP for a second successive season.

Alongside Buffalo, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only other unbeaten team left in the NFL following a 31-25 road victory against the previously undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles had raced into a 24-6 lead by halftime with their offense making a red-hot start to the game, while a fake “tush push” in the third quarter – a clever variation on the team’s trademark play – saw Saquon Barkley run in from six yards to make it 31-13.

The Bucs rallied and responded impressively, getting to within one score after Baker Mayfield’s 72-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving in the third and Chase McLaughlin’s 58-yard field goal early in the fourth.

However, Philly held out for the win and has now lost only once – against the Washington Commanders back in December – in its past 21 games.

“I’m just proud of the way we competed,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters. “Didn’t quit, found a way, played very well situationally, to an extent. There’s obviously a lot that we can improve on, but it’s always good to get a win.”

The Indianapolis Colts, another unbeaten team heading into Week 4, were left to rue Adonai Mitchell’s costly error in their 27-20 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The wideout caught a Colts QB Daniel Jones throw for what would have been a sensational 76-yard touchdown in the third quarter, spinning away from two tacklers. However, Mitchell accidentally dropped the ball just before the goal line, watching on as it bounced through to the back of the end zone.

It meant that the Rams were awarded a touchback and preserved their three-point lead.

“It definitely stings,” Mitchell said, per ESPN. “The ball was put in my hand to make a play for the team, and it was a matter of losing focus … That just can’t happen. Just unacceptable. I’ve just got to be better for the team and for the organization.”

Meanwhile, the New York Giants grabbed their first win of the season with a 21-18 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers hung on for a tense 24-21 victory against Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, despite the Vikings’ 15-point rally in the fourth quarter.

Full Week 4 Sunday scores

(Home vs. away, winners in bold)

Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 Minnesota Vikings (in Dublin, Ireland)

Atlanta Falcons 34-27 Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills 31-19 New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions 34-10 Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots 42-13 Carolina Panthers

New York Giants 21-18 Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-31 Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans 26-0 Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams 27-20 Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers 21-26 Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs 37-20 Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders 24-25 Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys 40-40 Green Bay Packers (TIE)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.