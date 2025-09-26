Seattle Seahawks kick last-second field goal to stave off fourth-quarter comeback from Arizona Cardinals

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Seattle Seahawks kicked a field goal as time expired to stave off a spirited fourth-quarter comeback from the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

With the game tied at 20-20 and just 28 seconds remaining at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold orchestrated a late drive to set up Jason Myers for a 52-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Seattle had led 20-6 midway through the final quarter, though the Cardinals scored two late touchdowns to tie the scores and set up the tense conclusion.

But Darnold, who joined the Seahawks in the offseason after a breakthrough year with the Minnesota Vikings last season, continued his excellent start to life with his new team as Seattle improved to 3-1 with the Week 4 victory.

After the game, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald was full of praise for his quarterback, saying Darnold is “playing out of his mind right now.”

“You see him and he’s just like such a cool customer. He’s a guy on a mission,” Macdonald told reporters. “He’s so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense. He’s doing a great job leading us.”

For Darnold, Thursday’s victory went some way to banishing demons from last season.

After a stellar campaign with the Vikings in 2024, Darnold suffered a convincing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs, with the game being played in Arizona because of the wildfires in California.

But this time round, Darnold looked much more comfortable. His game-winning drive was his seventh since 2024 – tied with Patrick Mahomes for the most in the league in that timeframe, per NFL.com – and he threw for 242 yards and one touchdown, with Zach Charbonnet rushing in Seattle’s other touchdown.

The 28-year-old said afterwards he wasn’t thinking about that final game with Minnesota last season.

“To be honest, not really. It’s just another game. Obviously, it’s in the same stadium, but it’s Week 4 and we did a good job today,” Darnold said. “There’s a lot of stuff that we can clean up but I’m going to enjoy this three-day break or whatever we’ve got and watch some Ryder Cup.”

For Arizona, it was another game of frustration on offense. And Thursday’s game couldn’t have started off worse for second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., with much talk around the team already focused on the lack of production from the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw two first-half interceptions, both coming while trying to connect with Harrison Jr.

On the first one, the wide receiver appeared to stop his route, although Murray’s throw was a little wayward. On the second, Harrison Jr. juggled the ball and it landed in the grateful hands of Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones.

But just when it looked like it would be another difficult evening for Harrison Jr., something clicked with Murray and the pair connected for a 16-yard touchdown which began Arizona’s late comeback.

It wasn’t enough, however, as the Cardinals fell to 2-2.

