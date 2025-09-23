Lions’ rushing attack has historic performance as Detroit powers to shootout victory over Ravens

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Lions’ rushing attack had a historic performance as Detroit came out on top in a shootout victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The Lions’ dual running back threat – made up of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery – combined for 218 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns in the 38-30 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland.

Gibbs and Montgomery scored two touchdowns apiece as they cemented their reputation as the best backfield duo in the league – the pair has been nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles due to Gibbs’ speed and Montgomery’s bruising nature.

It was the 11th time both running backs had scored touchdowns in the same game, setting an NFL record.

Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for a career-high 151 yards and two scores, with the majority of those yards coming in the fourth quarter, including a 72-yard run and pivotal 31-yard score. Gibbs had 22 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 32 yards.

According to the NFL, Gibbs and Montgomery became the first Lions teammates to score multiple rushing touchdowns in a game since Dutch Clark and Ernie Caddell in November 1936.

After the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff – who threw a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as Detroit improved to 2-1 – was effusive in his praise of the running back tandem.

“Pick your poison,” Goff told reporters. “It’s hard, man. It really is. And I’ve said it before, them being able to be fresher than a back that’s taking 25, 30 carries is kind of the secret sauce.

“They’re both incredible, they both do everything right, they both block well, they both can catch, they both can run, obviously.”

Detroit’s rushing attack was a big reason for the Lions keeping pace with the Ravens, a team known for their own ability on the ground.

The teams traded punches throughout Monday’s game and were deadlocked at 21-21 entering the fourth quarter.

However, a nine-play, 96-yard drive from Detroit opened up a 28-21 lead early in the final period, to which the Ravens could only reply with a field goal.

Although the Lions punted on their next possession, a costly fumble from Ravens running back Derrick Henry took the steam out of Baltimore’s attempted comeback.

It is Henry’s third costly fumble in as many games, a surprising trend given his usually excellent ball security. To put that into perspective, Henry fumbled three times on 683 touches from Week 18 of the 2022 season through the end of the 2024 season. But over his last 43 touches, he’s fumbled three times.

Henry’s turnover seemed to take the wind out of Baltimore’s players and fans, with the Lions adding a field goal and long touchdown drive in their next two possessions to build a 14-point lead.

A quick 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive cut the lead to eight with just 29 seconds remaining, but the Lions were able to run out the rest of the clock and hold on for an impressive victory.

While the victory was a statement win for Detroit – seeking to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in their history – it was another defeat to an NFL heavyweight for the Ravens, who also lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Although quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns – two to Mark Andrews and one to Rashod Bateman – Baltimore’s usually proficient rushing attack was stymied, totaling just 85 yards on 19 attempts.

The result means that Baltimore move to 1-2 with questions needing to be answered and another high-stakes match-up coming as they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

“We’ve had that conversation here, but right now, I think we just have to go to work on the things we need to get better at and get ready to play Kansas City,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters, adding: “We’re going to keep it simple, lock in on that and go to work.”

