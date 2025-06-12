‘I bring the juice every day’: Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is having a blast during first NFL minicamp

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Despite having a mountain of expectation on his shoulders, it appears that Travis Hunter remains unfazed.

Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft after a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The 22-year-old is a unique prospect given his two-way potential at college – he played on offense as a wide receiver and on defense as a cornerback – and his desire to feature on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

But that pressure to excel at two different positions – which very few players have ever tried, let alone succeeded at, on the pro level – doesn’t appear to be getting to Hunter.

At his first few days of minicamp with the Jags, Hunter has been seen dancing before plays and laughing with his new teammates as he gets his first taste of offensive and defensive NFL football.

Speaking to the media, the Florida native said he’s had no issues letting his personality shine despite the step up.

“It’s been very easy for me. The guys come in and I bring the juice every day,” Hunter told reporters. “I always got a smile on my face and make everyone laugh when I get the chance.

“So we’re just having fun and just being kids out here – just loving it and living our dream.”

Whether Hunter’s two-way game will be able to translate from the college level to the NFL is yet to be seen.

From his perspective, Hunter says there’s “not really any difference” between playing on both sides of the ball on either level, adding that he needs to “stay in the playbook and apply it to the field” if he wants to succeed.

According to Jags defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Hunter has all the tools to be a two-way star in the NFL.

“He just has a wealth of talent. He’s a super intelligent guy, which makes it really fun. He’s really quick on the uptake, so he’s a fun guy to coach, to be around,” Campanile told reporters on Wednesday.

“I know his position coaches love coaching him and it’s pretty impressive to watch a guy do that. I think it’s really cool. It’s been really fun, but I also think the coaches … have done a great job of just getting him up to speed on everything, and he’s done a great job responding to it.”

Jacksonville fans got to see their players up close and personal on Wednesday as the team held a two-hour session open to the public, a rare occurrence for an NFL offseason practice.

The stands at Miller Electric Center were full as spectators got their first opportunity to see the team under first-year head coach Liam Coen as well as the crop of new players, with Hunter being the headline act.

Hunter called the open session a “great experience” while Coen said the players increased their effort levels because of the fans’ support.

“(We) really felt them, the players fed off that, especially some of the younger guys feeling some of that support being rookies and never having a practice quite like this with fans here,” Coen told reporters on Wednesday. “So really appreciate everybody coming out this week, today especially.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.