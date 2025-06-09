Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson wears Luka Dončić shoes in ‘protest’ of Lakers trade

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson is clearly not a fan of how the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić earlier this year, and he found a novel way of expressing his disapproval.

The 85-year-old was at Game 2 of this year’s NBA Finals on Sunday to pick up the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award winner, recognition for his 31 years as one of the most successful coaches ever.

But it was Nelson’s choice of footwear which made the headlines, with the former Mavericks coach wearing Dončić’s signature Jordan Brand sneakers.

“I want everybody to know I’m wearing Luka’s shoes, his new shoes from Nike that just got on the market,” Nelson told reporters.

“I’m wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas. Tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him and I want everybody to know that.”

In February, the NBA world was left stunned after it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers would be acquiring Dončić, as well as Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round draft pick.

It was a decision that left Mavericks fans and critics angry and confused, with Dončić himself saddened by the trade.

That blow for Mavs fans has been somewhat softened in recent weeks after the franchise won the NBA lottery, getting the first pick in the draft and the chance to begin to fill the void left by Dončić’s departure with Duke phenom Cooper Flagg.

But Nelson, clearly, is still frustrated by the decision to let such a talented player leave the team.

The former coach spent eight years with the Mavericks during a record-breaking career. He was perhaps best known for his two stints with the Golden State Warriors, where he laid the foundations for the franchise’s modern dominance.

He is also one of only two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three franchises.

Nelson retired in 2010 as the winningest coach in NBA history – a record which has since been broken by Nelson’s friend, Gregg Popovich.

“I’m so proud to be one of the many who have already received this award,” Nelson told reporters when receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award Sunday.

“I made the Hall of Fame in 2012 and this is certainly as important to me as that award was.”

