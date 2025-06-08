Carlos Alcaraz wins Roland Garros, completing historic comeback from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in men’s final

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Carlos Alcaraz mounted an extraordinary comeback to win the men’s final at Roland Garros on Sunday, defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

In the longest final in tournament history, the Spaniard demonstrated incredible resolve to fend off three championship points for Sinner in the fourth set and somehow go on to win in a fifth-set tiebreaker, the first ever time that any man has pulled off such a feat at Roland Garros, according to broadcaster TNT Sports.

Five and a half hours after he faced Sinner’s first serve of the match, Alcaraz faced the Italian’s last, playing a terrific passing shot down the line before dropping to the floor as much of the raucous crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier celebrated a victory it would never forget.

At 22 years, one month and three days old, Alcaraz has now won his fifth major title at the exact same age that his hero Rafael Nadal was when he won his fifth at Wimbledon in 2008.

But the world No. 2 has never won any of them quite like this. Even the endless parade of records this match set doesn’t quite do justice to the remarkable tennis on display.

This was the second longest grand slam final in the Open Era; Alcaraz is now just the sixth player ever to come back from two sets down to win a French Open final, joining the likes of Björn Borg, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic; the Spaniard is also the youngest player to win two straight men’s singles titles in Paris since Nadal, the King of Clay, won four in a row between 2005 and 2008.

