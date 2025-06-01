Oscar Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix, as George Russell and Max Verstappen clash in late drama

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar Piastri led from start to finish to win the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ world championship.

While Piastri coasted to victory, Max Verstappen and George Russell clashed with just one lap left in the race when Verstappen was ordered to move aside but held his line as his Mercedes rival attempted to overtake on a corner.

The two cars collided, Russell backed off before being let through shortly afterwards, and Verstappen received a 10-second penalty from the stewards as a result, meaning he finished in 10th place instead of fifth, losing crucial points for the drivers’ championship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.