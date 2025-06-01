Skip to Content
CNN - Sports

Oscar Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix, as George Russell and Max Verstappen clash in late drama

By
Published 7:41 am

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar Piastri led from start to finish to win the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ world championship.

While Piastri coasted to victory, Max Verstappen and George Russell clashed with just one lap left in the race when Verstappen was ordered to move aside but held his line as his Mercedes rival attempted to overtake on a corner.

The two cars collided, Russell backed off before being let through shortly afterwards, and Verstappen received a 10-second penalty from the stewards as a result, meaning he finished in 10th place instead of fifth, losing crucial points for the drivers’ championship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content