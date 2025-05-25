Minnesota Timberwolves set playoff franchise record in big win over Oklahoma City Thunder to trim West finals deficit to 2-1

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — The Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for points scored in a playoff game on Saturday night as they routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards led the scoring with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes, on a night when six other Wolves players racked up double figures in points.

“It’s about just bringing the energy with a team like this,” said the three-time All-Star after the game. “OKC play with a ton of energy, no matter what, first or fourth quarter. So just trying to exceed their energy, or match it, at least. That was the most important thing today and I think we did that.”

Also crucial to the win were Julius Randle, who scored 24, and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr., who impressed with 15 points in just 13 minutes.

“Huge,” said Randle when asked about Shannon’s performance. “We knew that we would need him this series, and coach obviously has a lot of trust in him. So, for him to be ready for his moment and come in and give us the lift he did – he brought a lot of energy to the game, intensity – he was just a huge boost for our team today.”

Such was the contribution of the likes of Shannon that Minnesota’s bench actually outscored the Thunder’s starters 66-49 on the night.

After two defeats in Oklahoma, the Wolves clearly relished returning to Target Center, where they have lost just one of their last 11 games. Up by 34 in the third quarter, Randle could be seen shouting the words “We home now!” repeatedly in the direction of the Minnesota crowd.

By that point, the contest had been over for some time. Oklahoma City has the best defense in the NBA, but found itself down quickly when a 12-0 run in the first quarter put the Wolves up 25-9.

By the end of the quarter it was 34-14, and from early in the second quarter onward, the Thunder never got within 22 points of the home team.

After scoring 69 points across the first two games of the series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named NBA MVP earlier this week, could only manage 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

With 4:25 remaining in the third quarter and the Thunder down by 38, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault conceded and subbed out his star man – much to the delight of the home crowd, which had booed him incessantly throughout.

“We just didn’t bring it from an energy and focus standpoint,” Gilgeous-Alexander admitted afterward. “They just came out with a sense of urgency and we didn’t.”

The Wolves will be hoping to make home advantage count again and tie the series when the teams meet in Game 4 on Monday night.

