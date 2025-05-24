Sunderland secures promotion to Premier League after winning ‘most valuable match’ in soccer with injury-time winner
By Issy Ronald, CNN
(CNN) — Sunderland secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday after defeating Sheffield United 2-1 with an extraordinary injury-time winner in the “most valuable match” in soccer, as the Championship play-off final is known.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.