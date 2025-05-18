Scottie Scheffler captures first PGA Championship and third major win

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won his first PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

He finished the final round at 11-under par, five strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Riley and Harris English.

It is the 28-year-old Scheffler’s third career major win with the first two coming at the Masters in 2022 and 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.