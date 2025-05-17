Skip to Content
FA Cup final: Crystal Palace wins first major trophy after shocking Manchester City

Published 10:32 am

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Crystal Palace has won its first major trophy after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

For Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, the final loss represents a first trophyless season since the 2016-17 campaign.

Oliver Glasner’s side took the lead in the first half at Wembley Stadium in London when Eberechi Eze finished off a customary Crystal Palace counterattack.

Manchester City piled on the pressure for the remainder of the game and will regret passing on missed opportunities throughout – including a missed penalty from Omar Marmoush.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

