Angel City’s Savy King undergoes heart surgery after collapsing during NWSL game

(CNN) — Angel City defender Savy King has undergone successful heart surgery, the club confirmed Tuesday, after she collapsed during a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match on Friday.

The 20-year-old fell to the ground in the 74th minute of Angel City’s game against the Utah Royals and was attended to by medical personnel, who appeared to administer CPR.

Around 10 minutes after collapsing, King was stretchered off the field with an oxygen mask on her face with some players visibly distressed.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Angel City said King had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After undergoing tests, it was discovered that King had a heart abnormality and underwent successful surgery to address it.

“She is now resting and recovering surrounded by her family, and her prognosis is excellent,” Angel City said.

King’s family also released its own statement, thanking the medical staff for their care.

“On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country,” they said. “We are blessed to share Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.

“We want to thank the incredible Angel City medical staff and players who acted swiftly as well as the medical teams that have given her such exceptional care. We will never forget the kindness and care you’ve shown, our gratitude is endless.”

After Friday’s game – which Angel City won 2-0 with goals from Christen Press and Alyssa Thompson – both sets of players joined each other in a circle to offer a prayer for King.

Although some players appeared affected by King’s collapse, the match resumed after King was taken off the field, a decision which was questioned by Utah head coach Jimmy Coenraets.

King – who was selected by Bay FC with the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft – has started all eight games for Angel City this season, having joined the club in February.

Prior to entering the NWSL, she played for the University of North Carolina and made multiple appearances for the US youth national teams at the under-17 and under-20 levels.

