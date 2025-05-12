Runaway goat attempts to ram cyclist off bike in freak incident during Giro d’Italia

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — New Zealand cyclist Dion Smith got quite the scare during the third stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, after almost being knocked off his bike by a runaway goat on Sunday.

The bizarre incident occurred during the 160km stage of the prestigious race, which started and finished in the Albanian town of Vlorë, as the peloton was on its fast descent down a hill.

Smith, who rides for the Intermarche–Wanty team, said he had spotted a small herd of goats by the side of the road and moved to the right-hand side to avoid any potential collision.

Unfortunately for him, one of the goats decided to dart across the road, right into the cyclist’s path.

Perhaps anticipating the collision, video footage showed the goat leaping into the air and brushing Smith’s leg and back wheel.

The rider was pushed onto the grass verge as a result, but managed to stay on his bike and rejoin the road shortly after. Meanwhile, the goat appeared unharmed and trotted away.

“I didn’t have too much time to think. I could see it 10 seconds before, the policeman was trying to keep them all in, and then one or two started coming across,” Smith said, adding that he still loves animals.

“I mean, what can I say? I didn’t know which way I was going to go, and everyone else went left. I chose right, but in the end, it was fine.”

It’s certainly not the first time a wild animal has caused chaos during the Giro d’Italia.

In 2023, a dog caused a pileup after running onto the road, forcing several cyclists to slam on the brakes in rainy conditions.

Speaking after this year’s incident, Smith said he had been on alert for stray animals, but just never expected an issue with a goat.

“I probably expected more of a wild dog, but I guess there’s a lot more goats down here,” he said, per Reuters.

“Albania’s been great and it’s beautiful down the south here. They’ve done really well and I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a different experience, just watch out for the goats!”

