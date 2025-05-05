Baltimore Ravens release veteran kicker Justin Tucker, calling it a ‘football decision’

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Baltimore Ravens released veteran kicker Justin Tucker on Monday after 13 seasons with the team.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.

“Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens.”

In last month’s NFL draft, the Ravens selected kicker Tyler Loop out of the University of Arizona in the sixth round.

Tucker has been accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists, according to the Baltimore Banner, in alleged incidents between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker has denied the accusations, calling them “shocking and heart-breaking.”

CNN has reached out to Tucker’s representatives for comment.

On Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Tucker’s situation.

“From a standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don’t know anything. We haven’t been given any information – as it should be,” Harbaugh said. “It’s all done the way it’s done. So, we don’t know anything along those lines, so you can’t make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be based on football.”

The NFL has previously said it was reviewing the allegations against Tucker as part of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

CNN has reached out to the league for comment on whether the NFL is still reviewing the accusations.

Tucker signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2012 and has played his entire career in Baltimore.

Known as one of the league’s best placekickers, Tucker owns the highest career field goal percentage (89.1%), making him the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2013.

