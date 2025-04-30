Giannis Antetokounmpo clashes with Tyrese Haliburton’s dad after ‘disrespectful’ behavior as Pacers clinch playoff series win

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said the confrontation between him and the father of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at the end of Game 5 of their first-round playoff series was sparked by “disrespectful” behavior.

Haliburton had hit what would be a game-winning shot with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to clinch a 119-118 win and a 4-1 playoff series victory over the Bucks on Tuesday, sending them to the Eastern Conference semifinals to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the moments after the game, Antetokounmpo said he was approached by John Haliburton during the celebrations. Video shows the elder Haliburton approaching the two-time NBA MVP with a towel held up. The pair then later came face-to-face with one another as tensions ran high, before eventually being separated by players and other security personnel.

“Losing the game, emotions run high,” Antetokounmpo told reporters afterwards. “Having a fan, which at the moment I thought it was a fan, but then I realized it was Tyrese’s (dad) – which I love Tyrese, I think he’s a great competitor – showing me his son’s towel with his face on (it), (saying): ‘This is what we do. This is what we effin’ do. This what the eff we do.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful.”

It was the second confrontation Antetokounmpo was involved in at the end of Game 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; the forward had to be pulled away from Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin after the pair shared an embrace following the result, with Antetokounmpo putting his hand on Mathurin’s neck, which the guard pushed away, causing a ruckus.

Afterwards, Antetokounmpo spoke about how he believes players should behave after victory, citing his NBA title victory in 2021.

“I believe in being humble in victory,” the 30-year-old said. “A lot of people out there that are like: ‘No, when you win the game, you talk sh*t and it’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else.’ I disagree. I’ve won a championship, they haven’t.”

Haliburton, who provided a dramatic ending to Tuesday’s game with his layup to seal the victory, said he didn’t agree with what his dad did at the end of the contest.

“Basketball is basketball and let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court,” the 25-year-old told reporters.

“But we had a conversation and I think he needs to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there and I’ll come to him to celebrate. But the emotions of the game got excited there. I talked with him. I’ll talk with Giannis. I don’t think my pops was in the right at all there.”

A few hours later, John Haliburton apologized on social media.

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight’s game,” he wrote on X. “This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again.”

The confrontation between Antetokounmpo and Haliburton’s dad overshadowed what was a thrilling game on Tuesday.

The encounter – with the Bucks needing a victory to keep their season alive – was played with the ferocity of a do-or-die game, with nothing to separate the two after 48 minutes.

Antetokounmpo was on fire, finishing with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks as he attempted to fill in for the injured Damian Lillard, missing with a torn Achilles tendon.

In overtime, Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. hit four three pointers as Milwaukee looked to be forcing a Game 6 in the best-of-seven series.

But Trent Jr. had two costly turnovers in the final few seconds of overtime as the Pacers were able to close the game on an 8-0 run, capped with Haliburton’s late layup, to clinch a famous victory and a spot in the next round of the postseason.

“This one will go down as one of the all-time great Pacers wins because of the circumstances, because of what was on the line,” Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said afterwards. “Ty, obviously, authored a big part of this ending. So congratulations to him.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.