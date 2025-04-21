NBA Playoffs: Steph Curry leads Golden State Warriors to Game 1 win and more from Sunday’s action

By Jacob Lev and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — After a Saturday full of multiple close games, the Sunday slate delved into more of the decidedly not-so close contests.

The four-game lineup was headlined by Stephen Curry and No. 7 seeded Golden State taking on the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday night, where the two-time MVP scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Warriors to a 95-85 Game 1 win.

The game looked like a sure-fire blowout halfway through the third quarter with Golden State up by 23 points, but the young Houston squad cut the deficit to nine heading into the final frame and got the lead down to as low as four with just over five minutes remaining.

After a Curry three-pointer put the Warriors up by seven points, a few minutes later, an Amen Thompson’s basket would yet again make it a four-point game.

However, Golden State forward Moses Moody hit his only triple of the game, leading to a 7-0 run to close out Game 1.

After the contest, Curry said the advantage of experience come playoff time comes in the form of “not getting rattled.”

“If there’s runs, you understand it’s a 48-minute game,” Curry told the TNT broadcast. “Especially on the road, hostile environment, a team playing relentless, physical, tough basketball. You just kind of got to stick with it. There’s going to be runs.

“We were up 20 in the second half and nobody was really happy on the bench because we understood it was a long game. So, when they made the run, the composure matters because then you can make plays down the stretch. Whether it goes your way or not, you kind of rely on that.”

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Houston.

NBA-best Thunder look as dominant as ever

In the early game Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a massive statement of intent.

The regular season NBA-best Thunder blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, winning 131-80 to take a 1-0 series lead. The 51-point margin of victory is the largest Game 1 win in NBA playoff history.

Oklahoma City already goes into the next game with an advantage not reflected in the box score: rest.

None of OKC’s starting five played more than 26 minutes after the game appeared to be out of reach from the jump.

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins was one of six OKC players to hit double figures, coming off the bench to score a game-high 21 points.

Memphis star Ja Morant and forward Marvin Bagley III both had 17 to lead the way for the visitors. The Grizzlies will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday in Game 2.

Reigning champ Celtics look strong

The No. 2 Boston Celtics were in control all game in their 103-86 win over the No. 7 Orlando Magic at the TD Garden to take a 1-0 series lead.

The reigning NBA champions were led by Derrick White’s 30 points, including seven three-pointers, with Payton Pritchard adding 19 points off the bench.

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum – who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds – had a scary moment late in the game after falling on his wrist after going up for a dunk. Tatum was hit hard by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who tried to block the shot.

The foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1 and Tatum would finish the game.

Afterwards, the 27-year-old said X-rays came back negative and that his wrist was “throbbing” after landing on it, but the pain had since gone away.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cavaliers blow out Heat to take Game 1

The No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an auspicious start in their NBA title quest, blowing out the Miami Heat 121-100 to take Game 1 at Rocket Arena in Ohio.

Two players led the charge for the Cavs: Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome, who combined for 58 points.

Six-time All-Star Mitchell led the way with 30 points, his seventh straight series hitting the mark in a Game 1, tying the legendary Michael Jordan.

Jerome, who earlier was named a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, scored 28 points off the bench.

Cleveland was up 16 points at one point, but the Heat came roaring back into the game, cutting the deficit to eight with just over seven minutes remaining.

However, Jerome scored 10 straight points to pave the way for the Cavs to go on a 13-4 run and put the game to bed.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at the Rocket Arena.

