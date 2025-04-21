Skip to Content
John Korir wins the Boston Marathon, following in his brother’s footsteps

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kenya’s John Korir won the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, 13 years after his brother Wesley took the title in the same race.

Korir, the reigning Chicago Marathon champion, pulled clear of the lead pack around mile 20 and crossed the finish line in 2:04:45 for his second victory in a major marathon.

It marks the first time that a pair of brothers have won the Boston Marathon.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu was 19 seconds behind the 28-year-old Korir in second, edging out Kenya’s Cyprian Kotut in a sprint finish. American Conner Mantz narrowly missed out on a podium place, finishing fourth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

