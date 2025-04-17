Los Angeles Rams honor first responders by conducting 2025 NFL draft from Los Angeles Fire Department

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The team will conduct their 2025 NFL draft operations from Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations, honoring first responders following the wildfires that swept across the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

LAFD’s Air Operations plays a vital role in emergency response efforts, particularly in combating wildfires across the Los Angeles region, according to the team.

The devastating wildfires swept through the city earlier this year, displacing tens of thousands of residents in the Pacific Palisades area and testing the city’s emergency response systems. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires – the most destructive in recent years – left 29 people dead and scorched nearly 60,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

With the help of Zillow, the Rams and LAFD will alter a room within LAFD Air Operations to serve as general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay’s draft headquarters. A separate hangar will be used as a space for coaches, scouts, team personnel and media.

“Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” Rams president Demoff said in a statement. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

Per the team, LAFD Air Operations will be fully operational during the draft.

The Rams have donated nearly $2 million to fire relief efforts, according to the team.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities,” interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva said.

“Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season. The Rams’ generosity—renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters—demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event.”

The draft is scheduled to take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

