The towering legacy of Dikembe Mutombo

(CNN) — He may be known for his fierce defense on the basketball court, and the iconic finger wag he gave opponents after blocking their shot, but giving back was NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo’s true calling card.

The Democratic Republic of Congo native was considered one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history. For 18 seasons, Mutombo played for six NBA teams, earning four Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight All-Star selections, and the title of second all-time leader in blocked shots. In 2015, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But beyond basketball, Mutumbo was best known for his extensive humanitarian work.

The late center, who lost his battle with brain cancer in September of 2024, was a man whose influence transcended basketball.

“I always say he was a Hall of Fame humanitarian that just happened to end up being a Hall of Fame basketball player,” Steve Smith, former Atlanta Hawks teammate and friend of Mutombo, told CNN.

“I think he had a global impact,” said retired NBA star Matt Barnes. “The work he did off the court, I think, was just as big, if not bigger.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced at the NBA Africa All-Star Luncheon on February 15 a new annual NBA Africa Dikembe Mutombo Humanitarian Award, which will recognize individuals or organizations working to advance health, education, or economic opportunity across Africa.

“Dikembe devoted his life to helping others and brought joy to so many people across Africa and around the world,” said Silver at the event.

Silver also revealed that NBA Africa will donate 55 basketball courts to communities across the continent in honor of Mutombo and his iconic jersey number, beginning in his native Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“This new award and the basketball courts built in his name will honor Dikembe’s extraordinary legacy as a global humanitarian,” Silver added.

Carving a path for African players

Throughout his career, Mutombo was hugely important in the development of basketball in Africa. As Nigerian American Charlotte Hornet Josh Okogie recalls, Mutombo “paved the way for African players in the NBA, giving us a sense of pride.”

“It felt like when he played, it made other African players feel seen in some way,” said Okogie.

Mutombo was appointed the NBA’s first global ambassador in 2009 and invested in African athletic talent before it was popular. When the NBA launched its first Basketball Without Borders camp in Africa in 2003, Mutumbo played a key role as a coach and behind-the-scenes organizer.

As the NBA expanded its presence in Africa, particularly with the development of the Basketball Africa League in 2019, Mutombo remained deeply involved until his passing.

“I think part of his legacy is his contribution to making sure that talented young players from the continent have access to the game he didn’t have growing up,” said Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall.

Dominance on the court

Mutombo’s journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to NBA superstardom defied the odds. He arrived in the United States on an academic scholarship to become a doctor. Still, he found himself drawn to basketball under the mentorship of Hall of Fame coach John Thompson at Georgetown University.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Mutumbo in the 1991 NBA Draft. The 7-footer made an immediate impact, averaging a double-double, more than 10 points in shots and rebounds per game, in his rookie season. But it was his defensive skills that made him an icon on the hardwood.

“He always waited till the guy jumped,” said Smith. “He always jumped second and blocked more shots than he got dunked on.”

“His superpower was defense on the defensive end, and we had to change our whole game plan just because he was in the game,” said Kenny Smith, retired NBA player and commentator for TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Off the court, Mutombo’s humanitarian efforts were just as impactful. HIs charitable work touched countless lives, particularly in Africa. His dedication to healthcare led to the establishment of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in Kinshasa. He also established the Samuel Mutombo Institute for Science & Entrepreneurship, a tuition-free school named after his father, which opened in 2021.

Masai Ujiri, the president of the Toronto Raptors, recalled a powerful moment when Mutombo met Nelson Mandela that sums up the NBA legend’s impact. Ujiri told CNN that the former South African president told Mutombo, “What a great thing you are doing for your people in Africa. Don’t ever stop.”

