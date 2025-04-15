Phoenix Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after disappointing lone season at the helm

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer on Monday after just one year in charge.

Despite the presence of star players Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the team, the Suns endured a poor season under Budenholzer, finishing with a 36-46 record.

That saw them finish the regular season 11th in the Western Conference, failing to make the playoffs and even the play-in tournament.

“Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season,” the Suns said in a short statement. “Our fans deserve better. Change is needed.”

Budenholzer took charge of Phoenix ahead of the 2024-25 season having spent five years with the Milwaukee Bucks, which included winning the NBA championship in the 2020-21 season.

After replacing Frank Vogel in Phoenix, the 55-year-old had a promising start to his tenure in the Copper State, going 8-1 to start the season.

Expectations were high with the Suns boasting the most expensive roster in the league, per Spotrac, but the team’s form dipped as the year wore on, culminating in an eight-game losing streak in March and April – all by double digits.

The winless run came to an end against the San Antonio Spurs last week – the Suns’ penultimate game of the season before a defeat to the Sacremento Kings – but at that point, they had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

According to ESPN, the Suns are the third team in NBA history to start the season with an 8-1 record or better and then fail to make the playoffs.

The NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday with eight teams vying for four spots in this season’s playoffs.

