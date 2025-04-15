Bryce Harper has gender of fourth child revealed with blue baseball bat

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — There have been some pretty unique gender reveals over the years and baseball star Bryce Harper put his own special spin on the trend on Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies star had the gender of his fourth child revealed to him with the baseball bat he used in his team’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

The bat, which was given to him by Phillies shortstop Trae Turner, was all blue, revealing to Harper that he is having a boy.

Turner explained after the Philles defeat to the Giants that Harper had asked him to give him a blue or pink bat before his first inning outing to reveal the gender.

“I was confused at first, but I think he wanted to share that moment with us,” Turner said, per the MLB’s official website. “I think it was pretty cool. He’s a pretty creative guy. He let us know in our team meeting. He kind of wanted to share the moment with everybody. He was nice enough to ask me to do it. I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family. I think they were all watching here from up top.”

Harper and his wife Kayla already have a son and two daughters.

Turner described being involved as “pretty special” while also detailing that the bat manufacturer, Victus Sports, delivered one blue and one pink bat to Citizens Bank Park. He was then told which one to give to Harper.

“I got a text message with the gender,” Turner said. “I messed with him a little bit in the dugout. I picked up the pink one and swung it around a little bit. He thought he was having a girl, so I had to mess with him a little bit. Sure enough, it was a boy. I ended up handing him the blue one, and he was pretty happy.”

Turner added: “Like I said, he thought he was having a girl. So when I was messing with him, he was like: ‘I knew it was a girl.’ Then I handed him the blue one. I said: ‘You’re not going to need that pink one.’

“He was just excited. I think he would have been excited either way, but now he’s got two of each. Kind of a complete family already, but like I said, anytime you can add another person to the family, I think it’s special.”

