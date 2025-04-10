Prince William and George watch rollercoaster Champions League quarterfinal between Aston Villa and PSG

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It was a night full of mixed emotions for Prince William as he took his son, Prince George, to watch their soccer team Aston Villa play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales is a well-known Aston Villa supporter and couldn’t resist traveling to the aptly named Parc des Princes to watch his side play in its first European quarterfinal in 43 years.

Speaking to TNT Sports before the match began, William said he was wearing his “lucky clothes” and predicted a 2-1 win for his beloved club.

The 42-year-old heir to the British throne also impressed with his concise analysis of Villa’s tactics, demonstrating his genuine love for the game.

Sadly for him, though, Villa was beaten 3-1 by PSG in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie, setting up what will be a difficult second leg back in England on April 15.

But it had all started so well for William and 11-year-old son George watching from the stands.

Despite facing instant pressure in the French capital, it was Villa which took the lead after the team’s young star Morgan Rogers finished off a flowing counter attack in the 35th minute.

William joined the thousands of Villa fans in celebrating the goal wildly from the stands, hugging George as the pair got caught up in the excitement.

Just four minutes later, though, PSG equalized through a stunning strike from 19-year-old Désiré Doué, who was scintillating throughout the match.

PSG, which was crowned French champion at the weekend, then began to dominate and took full control of the tie when winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a special goal to take the lead in the 49th minute before Nuno Mendes added a third in the dying moments.

While it wasn’t the result that William would have wanted, he said before the match that just taking his son to such a special soccer game was a “big deal” for him.

“Well, I’ve got my son here as well, so I’m on best behaviour,” he joked when speaking to TNT Sports.

“But I thought, you know what, it’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

“I hope it’s not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me.”

William was seen earlier in the night hugging the Aston Villa players as they walked out of the team’s dressing room to warm up.

Asked whether he’s persuaded his children to support Villa, William joked that he would let them decide but admitted to being a bit biassed.

“They come to games with Villa. They’re going to probably support Villa, but I’ve left the other two at home, probably watching tonight, so we’ll wait and see who they support,” he added.

It’s not the first time that William has been spotted watching soccer with his son George. The pair have been seen together watching Aston Villa in the English Premier League, as well as supporting the England national team at Wembley Stadium.

