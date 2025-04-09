Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard to make Masters history

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t be alarmed when you think you see the same player twice at the Masters this week. You’ll likely be watching one of the Danish twins, Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard, as they make history at Augusta National, becoming the first set of twins to ever compete at the historic major.

Rasmus will make his debut at the Masters this year having qualified by finishing in the top 50 of last year’s world rankings while Nicolai – who briefly led on Saturday of last year’s tournament but eventually finished tied for 16th – received a special invitation.

The two 24-year-old twins are identical, with only their hairstyles and clothing choices differentiating themselves. And when they arrived in the same color outfit for their pre-event press conference on Tuesday, they admitted it’s something that could cause issues.

“It was completely random, to be fair. Ras left the house a little bit earlier than me this morning, and when I came out here, he was sitting in beige pants and a green jumper,” Nicolai told reporters.

“We actually thought, it’s not too bad, actually, make good sense going into the press conference in the same clothes, so it worked out all right.”

Rasmus is No. 55 in the world rankings while Nicolai is 82nd. And while they’ll be making Masters history in 2025, it’s not the first time the twins have played at the same major.

In both 2023 and 2024, the Højgaards competed at The Open and the PGA Championship.

Their participation at the Masters raises the unique possibility of one of them wearing the famous green jacket on Sunday. How would one of them feel seeing their twin being crowned at one of golf’s most iconic events?

“Probably be very frustrating,” Rasmus joked with a smile. “No, I think it would be very cool,” to which Nicolai agreed: “If something like that happens, I think we’ll deal with it at the time, but I think it’s hard to sit here and try and explain what that would feel like because that’s going to be a little different from what we’ve tried before.”

The similarity in appearances between the Højgaards may cause confusion among patrons keeping track of action on the course, something they said they tried to do when they were younger.

“Back when we went to school, we would switch classes, and everyone in the room, they obviously know that it’s the wrong one that’s here, but the teacher wouldn’t know,” Rasmus told reporters.

“So we would sit there for an hour, and everyone was trying to be serious about the situation. Then the teacher eventually would find out that it’s Nicolai here and not Ras, and they would just laugh about it.”

Rasmus has been paired alongside Patrick Cantlay and Matt Fitzpatrick for his opening two rounds while Nicolai will begin in a group with Kevin Yu and Jhonattan Vegas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.