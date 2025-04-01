This college football team is offering free hot dogs, nachos and popcorn to fans

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — In what many Coastal Carolina college football fans will be ecstatic to hear is not an April Fools’ joke, those showing up to watch Chanticleers home games next season will be treated to free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks to “elevate their game day experience,” the school confirmed to CNN Sports.

Ticket holding fans can pick up four free items at each visit to a concession stand at Brooks Stadium, and make unlimited trips to those stands as long as they scan through using the new Coastal Carolina Athletics app, which will be launched soon, Coastal Carolina Athletics said Monday.

“Yes. It’s real. It is not an April fools gag,” the school confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

Other items, including alcohol and speciality items, will still be available to buy.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we’re always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience,” Chance Miller, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, said in a press statement about the initiative, launched in partnership with food services provider Aramark.

“With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we’re excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game.”

The Chanticleers will play six home games this year, taking on Charleston Southern on September 6, East Carolina on September 13, ULM on October 11, Marshall on October 30, Georgia State on November 8 and James Madison on November 29.

