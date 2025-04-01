Rory McIlroy becomes second player to earn $100 million on PGA Tour

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy has become just the second golfer in history after Tiger Woods to surpass $100 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion earned $337,843 after finishing in a tie for fifth at the recent Houston Open to take him past the nine-figure landmark to $100,046,906.

In total, McIlroy has won 28 tournaments on the PGA Tour since making his debut in 2010, including recently winning the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, who recently underwent surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, was first to reach the $100 million milestone in 2012 and tops the list on $120,999,166.

Woods’ long-time rival Phil Mickselson is third on the list with $96,685,635 in earnings, and one of five LIV Golf members in the top 25.

Dustin Johnson, another golfer who joined Saudi-backed LIV in the 2022 breakaway, is fourth with $75,557,026.

Scottie Scheffler, who has been the money list winner in each of the past three seasons, has rocketed into the top five on $75,134,784 as the PGA Tour increased prize money in an effort to compete with the winnings on offer in LIV.

Scheffler only turned professional in 2018 but has enjoyed historic back-to-back seasons.

PGA Tour and LIV golfers come together again this month for the Masters, which takes place at Augusta National from April 10-13.

McIlroy is bidding to become just the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors at least once, with the green jacket the one major prize he is still missing.

His last major win came at the PGA Championship in 2014.

The Northern Irishman told the Golf Channel on Monday that his right elbow has been “bothering” him and he will receive treatment on the injury ahead of the Masters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.