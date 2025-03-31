Domen Prevc breaks world record with 254.5-meter ski jump

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Slovenian Domen Prevc soared to a new ski jump world record of 254.5 meters (roughly 835 feet) on Sunday, much to the delight of the home fans in Planica.

Prevc produced the huge jump – the equivalent length of close to two-and-a-half football fields – in the second round of the Ski Jumping World Cup event, which marked the end of the season.

It was a meter further than Austrian Stefan Kraft’s previous record of 253.5 meters, set in March 2017, but wasn’t enough for the 25-year-old to take the victory in front of 17,000 fans in Planica. That went to compatriot Anže Lanišek, who claimed his second win of the season with an overall score of 482.1 points to Prevc’s 475.

“This is the sweetest story that even Hollywood directors would have difficulty imagining,” Prevc wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, everyone, for creating this story and for the unforgettable season!”

Earlier this month, Prevc won the large hill world title in Trondheim, Austria, as well as a gold in the team event and silver in the mixed team.

Japan’s Ryōyū Kobayashi jumped a distance of 291 meters on a specially-created natural ramp in northern Iceland last year, but the attempt didn’t meet the conditions laid out by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) so wasn’t recognized as a world record.

