Missed three-foot putt costs Sergio Garcia a spot at The Open

(CNN) — Sergio Garcia fell devastatingly short of securing a spot at this year’s Open Championship after missing a putt from three feet at the International Series Macau in China.

The 45-year-old Spaniard was aiming to finish in the top three to earn a place at the Open, which takes place at Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush in July, but ended up fourth on 16-under with the miss on the 18th hole.

Had he made the birdie attempt, Garcia would have tied for third with Jason Kokrak and qualified ahead of the American based on his higher position in the world rankings.

The Asian Tour event in Macau offered the top three finishers a spot at this year’s Open – a valuable opportunity for those playing on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour like Garcia.

Alongside Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed – all LIV golfers – also qualified for the Open by finishing in the top two, Ortiz winning the tournament on 22-under and Reed second on 19-under.

Mexico’s Ortiz had matched the course record of 61 at the Macau Golf and Country Club in the second round on Friday. He then pulled away from Reed with a 64 on Sunday to finish comfortably ahead of the American and claim his second title on the Asian Tour.

Before the tournament, Garcia spoke about how competing at the International Series Macau was an “important week” in his quest to secure a place at his “favorite major.”

The 2017 Masters champion last competed at the Open in 2022 and has twice finished runner-up at the tournament – in 2007 and 2014.

Garcia claimed 11 PGA Tour titles, which includes winning the green jacket at Augusta National and his 2008 victory at The Players Championship, before switching to LIV.

