Miami Open: Australian Open champion Madison Keys stunned by Filipina teenager Alexandra Eala

(CNN) — Australian Open champion Madison Keys suffered a shock 6-4, 6-2 defeat in the third round of the Miami Open to Filipina teenager Alexandra Eala.

The 19-year-old Eala, ranked 140th in the world, broke Keys’ serve six times en route to another eye-catching victory.

Eala had already made Filipino tennis history by becoming the first player from the nation to record a victory over a top-30 opponent when she defeated 2017 French Open champion Jeļena Ostapenko in the second round.

Now, she has both her and the Philippines’ second win over a top-30 player.

In beating world No. 5 Keys, Eala is also the first Filipino player to record a top-10 win since the rankings were introduced in 1975, per the WTA.

“I don’t think I’ve had the time to process everything that’s happened, so I’m taking it step by step and just focusing on what I need to do next,” Eala told reporters.

“It’s a big thing to take in, and I’m so super proud of what I was able to accomplish, but it definitely fuels me more.

“I know and it’s in my mind that I have a next match, but I need to stop, and I need to recognize that what I did today was really amazing.”

Eala, who has trained at Rafael Nadal’s academy since she was 13, will face No. 10 seed Paula Badosa in the round of 16 after the Spaniard defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

Eala’s three wins at this year’s Miami Open are more than every other Filipino tennis player has managed combined at the tournament in the Open Era, according to the WTA.

The teenager has long been one of tennis’ most exciting prospects, winning the US Open girls’ singles title in 2022 and the girls’ doubles titles at the 2021 French Open and 2020 Australian Open.

Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva’s 13-match winning streak was ended by American Amanda Anisimova in a three-set classic, 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3.

Andreeva, 17, became the youngest youngest woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to win back-to-back WTA 1000 titles after picking up tournament wins in Dubai and Indian Wells.

Anisimova, who won the WTA 1000 Qatar Open earlier this season, will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the round of 16.

Djokovic breaks Nadal record

Novak Djokovic added another historic feat to his already glittering résumé, breaking Nadal’s record for most match wins at Masters 1000 events.

The 24-time grand slam singles champion picked up victory No. 411 at ATP Masters 1000 events by defeating Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1).

“I’m honored to have another milestone, another record broken,” Djokovic said, per the ATP. “There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments.”

Djokovic’s records in Masters 1000 events are unmatched.

He has 40 titles, four more than Nadal in second place, and is the only player in history to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments. By 2020, he had won all nine events twice.

Djokovic will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 as he looks to win a record-extending seventh Miami Open title.

