Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner announces death of 14-year-old son after sudden illness

(CNN) — Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, has died at the age of 14.

According to the 41-year-old and his wife Jessica, their son Miller died after a sudden illness while on vacation.

“He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” they said in a statement via the Yankees.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

It’s unclear where the family was vacationing. No details regarding the illness have been revealed.

The Yankees said the organization is “filled with grief” after learning of Miller’s death.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace,” the team said in a statement.

Gardner played in Major League Baseball for 14 seasons, all with the Yankees where he was apart of the team that won the World Series in 2009. He retired following the 2021 season.

