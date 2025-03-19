Sliders, Texas-style chilli and a nod to his Christmas Day injury: Scottie Scheffler’s Masters champions menu

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Winning the Masters comes with a lot of accolades – a fancy trophy, a fetching green jacket and millions in prize money. But just when you think it can’t get any better, a year passes and you get yet another treat.

That’s because the reigning champion is tasked with picking his favorite foods for the Masters champions dinner the following year, a prestigious event that traditionally kicks off the action at Augusta National.

Invites are reserved only for past winners of the title, with the event taking place in the famous course’s clubhouse.

This year Scottie Scheffler is the man behind the menu, after he finished four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg to secure his second Masters title last year.

His first title came in 2022, meaning he has already picked his dream menu back in 2023. As it happens, the US golfer’s palette doesn’t appear to have changed too much.

Just like two years ago, Scheffler has once again opted for cheeseburger sliders – served Scottie-style – and firecracker shrimp as two of his appetizer options.

His third choice is another one that’s close to home, with the two-time major champion picking “Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites.”

As comments on social media quickly pointed out, the third choice is a nod to Scheffler’s Christmas Day injury. The American said he had been rolling ravioli dough with a wine glass at the time, when it shattered and punctured his right palm. The world No. 1 required surgery on his hand and missed the start of the season as a result.

“It’s one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like, ‘Gosh, that’s so stupid.’ But you just don’t think about it when you’re in the moment,” he said earlier this year.

Born in New Jersey but having moved to Texas in childhood, Scheffler’s first course pick appears to be a call back to his younger days, with the 28-year-old opting for Texas-style chilli, accompanied with corn chips, cheese and jalapenos.

The mains then look to be exactly the same as what he chose in 2023, with guests having the choice between Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish.

Rounding things off for dessert, he sticks with his warm chocolate chip skillet cookies served with vanilla ice cream once again.

The Texas-style menu is in stark comparison to last year’s Spanish-inspired meal, which was picked by Jon Rahm.

Crafted with the help of Spanish chef and restaurateur José Andrés, the menu was a love letter to the Basque territories in the north of the country.

“I wanted to put a little bit of my essence into it, and I’m hoping they really like it,” Rahm said at the time.

Rahm isn’t the first to honor his nation with his food choices at the prestigious dinner.

In 2022, Hideki Matsuyama concocted a menu with strong links to Japan, featuring Miyazaki Wagyu steak, flanked by sushi and Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert.

This year’s champions dinner will take place on April 8 before the competition gets underway two days later.

Scheffler will be hoping to join an exclusive club by winning a third Masters title and has the chance to be the first player to defend his green jacket since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Coming off the back of a frustrating tournament at the Players Championship, where Scheffler finished tied for 20th, the American will hope some familiar food can cook up his first win of the season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.