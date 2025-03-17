McKenna Whitham, 14, becomes youngest player in NWSL history in substitute appearance for Gotham

By Julia Andersen, CNN

(CNN) — NJ/NY Gotham’s 14-year-old McKenna Whitham broke yet another record on Saturday when she became the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular season match.

The forward came on to replace Spanish veteran Esther González in the 93rd minute of Gotham’s 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign in the opening matchday of the 2025 season. Her historic debut occurred with the Bats down to 10 players after teammate Mandy Freeman’s straight red card minutes earlier.

Head coach Juan Carlos Amorós appeared to give the teenager some last-minute tactics before telling her to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Have fun and win the game,” Amorós said he told Whitham before she went onto the pitch.

“That’s what she loves doing. She’s a very special young player,” the head coach said post-match. “She, again, is a player that came on not because you know I get about her beating the record but because she deserves to be playing. She deserves to be in contention to be in this league. Even if at that age.

“I thought she could help the team and she helped us to keep the pressure up … It’s the first of many I’m sure.”

“Thank you for the opportunity @GothamFC and @NWSL…I am excited for this year and it’s a dream come true!”, Whitham posted on X after the game.

The Granite Bay, California, native already has multiple records under her belt. She previously became the youngest signing in NWSL history at the age of 13; the youngest athlete to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) contract with Nike; and youngest player to appear in a top-division American soccer game when she came on during a preseason match in July 2024.

Gotham FC signed the US Youth player to a four-year deal in July 2024 through the NWSL’s U-18 Entry Mechanism. The record was previously held by Portland’s Olivia Moultrie whose lawsuit against the NWSL resulted in the lowering of the league’s minimum age requirement and paved the way for U-18 players like Whitham.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.