Cincinnati Bengals make wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase highest paid non-quarterback in NFL, per reports

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — About a week after the Cleveland Browns made superstar defensive end Myles Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, a division rival and fellow Ohio-based team one-upped them.

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on a four-year, $161 million contract extension, with $112 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Along with Chase, another Bengals wide receiver got paid, according to reports.

Tee Higgins will sign a four-year, $115 million extension with the first two years guaranteed, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

CNN has reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Chase, a former first round pick of Louisiana State University, has been basically unguardable in his first four seasons in the league, recording 395 catches for 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Last season, Chase won the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

The 26-year-old Higgins, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Clemson University, had 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

Last month at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Bengals general manager Duke Tobin expressed interest in signing both Chase and Higgins to long term deals, including making the former the highest paid non-quarterback in league history.

“Ja’Marr is always going to be our priority,” Tobin told reporters. “He’s a fantastic football player. He’s going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league. We’re there. Let’s get it done.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.