Amid chants, flags, and No. 10 shirts, the trial for the death of Maradona began

By Gilles Salomone, CNN

(CNN) — Soccer songs were heard at the courthouse from Argentine supporters, who wore national team jerseys with the number 10 on their backs.

Like in the days of great epics, fans chanted the surname “Maradona,” but this time, the tears that flowed from their eyes were not of joy, but of sorrow.

In this atmosphere, the trial for the death of Diego Armando Maradona began on Tuesday, after two suspensions and more than four years since his passing.

The process seeks to determine whether a medical team composed of seven people is responsible for his death, which occurred on November 25, 2020, due to cardiac arrest.

Maradona died during home hospitalization in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, in the town of Tigre, 14 days after undergoing surgery for a subdural hematoma.

His last public appearance was at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, the team he was coaching, on his 60th birthday.

But his presence lasted only a few minutes, and by the time the match started, he had already left, leaving an image that raised great concern: a lethargic, slow Maradona, with difficulties walking and even interacting. In fact, a few days later, he underwent surgery.

The prosecutors in the case seek to prove that there was malpractice during his home hospitalization and that the medical team responsible for his care acted recklessly and negligently.

With flags reading “Justice for D10S,” Maradona’s followers gathered on the sidewalk outside the court, waiting for the first day of a trial expected to last more than three months, with seven defendants charged with simple homicide with eventual intent.

An eighth defendant will be tried at the conclusion of this process in a jury trial. The offense carries penalties of between eight and 25 years in prison.

It is expected that during the first hearings, the charges against the seven defendants will be read, after which the arguments from each party prior to the actual trial will take place, taking about three days.

Then, witnesses will begin to testify, of which more than 100 remain from a list of 300, Vadim Mischanchuk, attorney for Agustina Cosachov, one of the accused, told CNN. The trial is expected to extend until July.

Among the accused are neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, personal doctor to the former soccer player in his last years of life, and Cosachov, who was Maradona’s psychiatrist. Their attorneys have told CNN that their clients plead not guilty to all charges.

Others charged include Carlos Díaz, a psychoanalyst dedicated to addiction treatment, clinical physician Pedro Di Spagna, the coordinator of the contracted medical provider Nancy Forlini, and Mariano Perroni, also a coordinator. CNN has contacted their attorneys to inquire how they plead, but have not received a response.

The other accused is nurse Ricardo Almirón, who, according to his attorney, pleads not guilty. His defense had requested the suspension of this trial, but the court decided not to grant the request.

The plaintiffs in the case are the five children of the Argentine legend: Dalma, Giannina, Jana, Diego, and Diego Fernando Maradona. Upon their arrival at the courthouse, Mario Baudry, attorney for Diego Fernando, stated that there is “more than enough evidence to prove that Diego was not treated properly.”

As each defendant arrived, some of the people who came to support Napoli’s idol and his family, shouted “murderer” amid aggressive scenes with screams and cries.

“I hope the judges are tough on this because they let him die,” says Sergio, one of the fans present, who approached with a replica World Cup trophy in his arms to ask for justice on his birthday. “I have to be here,” he stated.

Verónica Ojeda, mother of Diego Fernando and former partner of Maradona, thanked the people who gathered at the courthouse, approaching those who sang for the 1986 FIFA World Cup champion and giving them football jerseys.

Visibly emotional, she couldn’t contain her anger when the accused Cosachov entered and insults were heard.

For their part, Dalma and Giannina Maradona, the eldest daughters of the former footballer, along with their sister Jana, attended but did not make any statements.

Fernando Burlando, a lawyer for the daughters, said he and his clients hope to get answers for the trial against the people accused of Maradona’s death.

“I said it in my plea, I believe there are still many people left to call, and I think the other parties have also requested it,” he told reporters. “I believe that during the course of the debate, elements will arise that will give us many answers. We have to do it.”

As if the judges’ first words were the starting whistle and imitating the prelude of an important match, supporters gathered outside the court began to sing the Argentine anthem before the trial began.

With flags and a World Cup, the verses were sung as the arguments started.

“The home hospitalization was calamitous,” began prosecutor Ferrari, who added that the seven accused failed to meet all their duties.

With Dalma, Gianina, Jana, and Verónica Ojeda listening and seated in the same row, Ferrari took a photo from his desk and displayed it before the judges. “This is how Maradona died; the state was eloquent,” said the prosecutor as he showed an image of Maradona’s body on the bed.

Thus began the trial that is expected to shed light on the death of the Argentine idol, more than four years after his passing.

CNN’s Cecilia Domínguez and Esteban Campanela contributed to this story.

