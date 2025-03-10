After Liverpool cruises and Arsenal slips up, is the Premier League title race all but over?

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — We may still be two months away from the end of this year’s English Premier League, but it seems like a champion is set to be crowned.

Liverpool is now 15 points clear at the top of the table with just nine games left to play and would need a catastrophic turn of form to not secure its first league title since 2020 and second in the last 35 years.

The Reds edged one step closer after coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, and then watched as their closest title rival Arsenal drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday.

In truth, the results confirmed what many people thought to be true anyway: that the Gunners are no longer serious challengers for the league this season, despite it still being mathematically possible.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is facing growing pressure to secure a major trophy for the club, looked visibly agitated after Sunday’s draw as he appeared to hurry out of his post-match interview when asked whether the title race was over.

He later addressed the question in his post-match press conference but didn’t appear keen to provide a detailed analysis of the situation his club is in.

“I don’t want to say that,” Arteta told reporters when asked if the title race was over.

“Today, the frustration is that we haven’t won our game. We know the urgency and we are obligated to win every single match. I don’t think it’s the right moment to talk about it.”

Coming off the back of a 7-1 win against PSV in the Champions League, Arsenal would have felt confident beating its traditional rival United, which has continued to struggle this season.

But the North London side yet again looked toothless in attack and failed to capitalize on all the possession it boasted.

Despite being the better team for much of the first half at Old Trafford, Arsenal was stung in the final minutes by a brilliant Bruno Fernandes free-kick just before the break.

The game then opened up in the second half, with Gunners midfielder Declan Rice scoring the equalizer to save a point for the visitors.

But it was simply not enough to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal has now dropped points in each of its last three league matches.

While Arteta’s side has played a match less than Liverpool, a serious title charge would now require the league leaders to lose a string of games which is unprecedented at this stage of the season.

With the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and United not good enough to be competing for the league this season, it will feel like a major opportunity missed for Arsenal to win a first league title since 2003.

After obvious progression over the last few seasons, there is feeling that the Gunners have now plateaued and resentment is growing with those who run the team.

Many supporters are notably frustrated that the club failed to bring in a top-class striker in January to help cover for injuries to several of Arsenal’s attacking options.

The club’s hierarchy will now hope the Champions League can provide the fans with some silverware this season as pressure mounts on Arteta’s shoulders.

Liverpool win again

The dropped points are all the more damning considering Liverpool’s 3-1 win on Saturday. Despite falling behind, the Reds responded with three second-half goals to secure all three points.

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible goal-scoring form by converting two penalties after Darwin Núñez had initially scored the equalizer.

It was far from a perfect performance from the Merseyside club but a result which takes it one step closer to lifting the title.

“It’s just about winning, not how we win,” Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot said after the match.

“Sometimes, you have to win dirty and today was one of them days. We caused ourselves problems, but at the end of the day, it’s three points and it keeps the momentum high.

“I think we know that’s what winners do really: when times are hard, what do you do? How can you come up with something to win the game? Luckily, this squad is full of them players.”

It’s hard to predict when Liverpool will lift the league trophy this season, given the numerous scenarios that could play out over the next few weeks, but the outcome now feels inevitable.

