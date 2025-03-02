Washington Commanders to acquire Deebo Samuel in trade with San Francisco 49ers

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders have made a major move to bolster their offense after agreeing to trade for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

A source close to the deal confirmed to CNN that the terms of the trade had been agreed, pending a physical.

The trade, initially reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, cannot be finalized until the new league year begins on March 12.

CNN has reached out to the Commanders, the 49ers and Samuel’s agent for comment.

A dynamic playmaker known for his versatility as both a receiver and a rusher, Samuel was a key piece of the 49ers’ offense during their runners up path to Super Bowl LVIII. Over his six seasons in San Francisco, he totaled 4,792 receiving yards, 1,143 rushing yards, according to ESPN, and became one of the league’s most explosive weapons.

Following news of the trade, Samuel appeared to acknowledge his departure on Instagram, posting a highlight reel of his best moments with the 49ers alongside the caption: “Appreciate y’all for everything!!!!!”

Reports surfaced in February that Samuel had requested a trade following the 49ers’ season-ending exit meetings. General manager John Lynch later confirmed the request at the NFL scouting combine.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch told reporters, per NFL.com. “He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that.”

Samuel’s tenure in San Francisco was marked by electrifying performances but also by injuries that limited his availability. Last season, he struggled to regain the All-Pro form he displayed in 2021, finishing with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 15 games –his lowest production in a season where he played at least seven games.

Joining a Washington squad that reached the NFC Championship Game last season, Samuel adds another dynamic weapon to an offense already featuring reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin.

According to ESPN, the Commanders will absorb the remainder of Samuel’s contract and will pay his full $17.55 million salary for the upcoming season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.