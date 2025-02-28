Lewis Hamilton dismisses criticism from ‘older, ultimately, White men’ after Ferrari switch

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lewis Hamilton stunned Formula 1 when it was announced he would be joining Ferrari last year, but not everyone thought the move was a good idea.

At 40, some critics say Hamilton’s best racing years are behind him and claimed the Scuderia might only have signed the seven-time world champion for marketing reasons.

Among those to question the deal were the sport’s former CEO Bernie Ecclestone and former F1 team chief Eddie Jordan.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, published on Thursday, Hamilton brushed off such criticism.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” he said. “I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, White men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing. How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

Ecclestone recently told British outlet The Telegraph that Hamilton wouldn’t last long at Ferrari and said he would likely have made “a lot of enemies” at the team already.

Meanwhile, Jordan said in recent podcasts that he thought the move was a “commercial decision,” given Hamilton’s huge marketing appeal. He also said it was “suicidal” for Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz with Hamilton.

In dismissing such comments, Hamilton pointed to his track record of success and said he was fully committed to winning yet another world title.

He also rebuffed claims that he was now too old to compete with the host of younger drivers also competing for the top prize in 2025, including Max Verstappen (27), Lando Norris (25) and new teammate Charles Leclerc (27).

“The old man is a state of mind,” Hamilton added in his interview with Time magazine. “Of course, your body ages, but I’m never going to be an old man.

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey.

“You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, F1 driver in history because they are nothing like me.

“I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.”

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was only his second switch between teams in his near two decades in the sport.

He started his career with McLaren in 2007 before joining Mercedes in 2013, where he went on to dominate F1.

But the move to Ferrari offers a fresh challenge, something which Hamilton says has been invigorating.

“It’s been a big, big step and exciting … Every day’s been something completely new and the challenge that I’m having is something that I really needed. I know I’m exactly where I’m meant to be right this moment,” Hamilton recently told CNN Sport.

Fans will get a better idea of what to expect from Hamilton with preseason testing underway in Bahrain this week.

The new season then starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

