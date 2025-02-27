‘TIME FOR YEAR 13’: Travis Kelce to return to Kansas City Chiefs for another season

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced he was coming back to play another season in the NFL in the most Kelce way possible on Thursday.

The “New Heights” podcast X account, hosted by Kelce and his brother and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, went straight to the source himself for the confirmation.

“From the desk of @tkelce: ITS TIME FOR YEAR 13,” the post wrote.

Kelce will discuss his return on the next episode, due out next week.

Earlier on Thursday, ESPN host Pat McAfee broke the news on his show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” by reading a text from Kelce.

“I’m coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce wrote in the text. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Kelce’s longtime quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news with a GIF from “The Last Dance.”

Kelce has had a ton of success on and off the field.

Three Super Bowl wins (sofar), 10 straight Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro selections. That on-the-field success has parlayed into a lucrative podcasting gig, acting jobs, endorsements and more. Oh, and don’t forget that he’s currently dating one of the most famous women in the world.

However, following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last month, Kelce contemplated retirement, saying he won’t make any “crazy decisions” about his future in the NFL

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road and I’m not making any crazy decisions,” a somber Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast.

“Right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches. There’s a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody and it’s because the people that are in that building.

“The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league and that’s a lot of wear and tear on your body.

“It’s a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself. That process can be grueling, it can weigh on you, it can make you better and it could drive you crazy at the same time. Right now, it’s one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year.”

