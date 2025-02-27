NFL Scouting Combine: what it is, how to watch and who’s participating

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Just weeks after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, the first milestone event of the new campaign is here.

The 32 teams will get their best opportunity to see the next crop of college prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine which sees participants put through their paces in a series of trials before teams have the opportunity to select those players in April’s NFL Draft.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch

As has become tradition, the NFL Scouting Combine is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium – home of the Colts – in Indianapolis. It has been held annually in the city since 1987.

The combine officially begins on Thursday, February 27 and runs through until Sunday, March 2.

Here’s the full schedule and when each position group is trying out:

Thursday: defensive linemen and linebackers – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Friday: defensive backs and tight ends – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Saturday: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Sunday: offensive linemen – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Fans can watch the future of the NFL on show via NFL Network who will be showing all the action.

What drills will participants partake in?

The drills at the Scouting Combine are intended to provide a score which allows teams to – in an ideal world – objectively evaluate the athletic gifts of each draft hopeful.

Each position group will have their own unique drills but all participants will take part in seven standardized workouts.

Those are the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle.

The array of exercises sees strength, speed, agility and jumping ability put to the test and then their scores are able to be ranked against their peers, both this year and also historically.

Some of the position-specific drills will include route running and catching for wide receivers and throwing drills for quarterbacks.

The 40-yard dash is often seen as the headline drill for participants, with its straight running format the perfect setting for athletes to show their raw speed.

Over the years, the record for the sprint has been broken multiple times, most recently when now-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy completed it in 4.21 seconds, breaking the previous record of 4.22 seconds by John Ross.

According to NFL Research, just 20 players have run sub-4.30-second times in the 40-yard dash since 2003.

Who is participating?

The NFL has invited 329 prospects to take part in the Scouting Combine and while some will miss out through injury or decide not to take part – instead choosing to only work out at their college’s pro day — the majority will suit up in Indianapolis.

Coming off a national championship title victory, Ohio State has the most combine invitees with 15.

And many of the highest-valued prospects entering the 2025 draft will be on display in Indianapolis. The class’ top two quarterbacks – Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders – will both work out.

Sanders’ Colorado teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will also participate, showcasing his two-way skills as he works out as both a wide receiver and a defensive back.

Other big name prospects – Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell – will all also be present.

One of the big-name absentees from the Scouting Combine will be Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

Carter is being tipped by many to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft after a brilliant three years in Happy Valley but will miss out in Indianapolis after tests revealed he had a stress reaction in his right foot which could require surgery.

But despite not taking part, Carter is confident in his own abilities.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country,” Carter said on Wednesday, “and the best player should be selected No. 1.”

For the complete list of participants, click here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.