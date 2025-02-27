Fenerbahce’s Mourinho banned and fined for referee comments

Story by Reuters

(Reuters) – Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray.

The TFF fined the 62-year-old Portuguese 1,617,000 Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticised the match officials in a press conference following the 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

The penalties were due to “derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee” and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football, the TFF said.

The TFF said Mourinho’s remarks violated sports ethics, promoted violence and disorder and could incite fan incidents.

Fenerbahce issued a statement on Tuesday defending Mourinho, saying his comments were taken out of context and deliberately distorted.

Monday’s game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.