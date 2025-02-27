Canada’s men’s soccer coach is an American. He’s ‘ashamed’ of Trump’s call for Canada to be the 51st state



(CNN) — Canadian men’s soccer national team head coach Jesse Marsch, an American, offered a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump’s quips on the country potentially becoming the 51st state of the United States.

Speaking to reporters at Concacaf Nations League Finals media day in Inglewood, California, Marsch called Trump’s ongoing comments “unsettling and frankly insulting.”

“Canada is a strong, independent nation that is deep-rooted in decency, really, and it’s a place that values high ethics and respect,” Marsch said.

The 51-year-old Marsch, born in Wisconsin, played 14 seasons in Major League Soccer and has coached Canada since 2024.

“Unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often hate-fueled climate in the US, Canada values fairness and unity. It’s a place – that I’ve learned as the national team coach – where people believe that their differences make them stronger,” Marsch said.

“For me, right now, I couldn’t be prouder to be the Canadian national team head coach and I found a place that embodies the ideals and morals of not just what football is but what life is – that’s integrity, respect, and the belief that good people can do great things together,” Marsch said.

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies.”

Following the press conference, CNN’s Don Riddell spoke to Marsch, who said he was “prepared” to speak out on the rhetoric.

“Everything in the US is politically charged but for me, this is about decency, about respecting neighbors, about respecting relationships, Marsch said to CNN.

“And there’s a lot of people up in Canada that are very proud of what’s been established and very proud to be very Canadian. I have a real respect for what that means and certainly being the national team coach, I understand that I have a responsibility to represent that and make sure that we are by everything we do, and specifically by how we play, that we represent everything the country is.”

Marsch brought up his right to free speech when asked about potential blowback from Trump.

“We all have the right to speak. This is one of the fundamental rights of being an American. So, I would certainly hope that everyone would still – even you disagree with me – and this is where we are in America, with the culture, with politics, with social relationships – there’s too much vitriol and there’s not enough mutual respect and understanding that as being Americans, part of a fundamental right is the right to disagree,” Marsch said.

Marsch laughed when Riddell asked him if he thought Trump would respond to his comments.

“I don’t know him personally. I just watched from afar like everybody else. There’s some things that I agree with, there’s somethings I disagree with. I think I made it very clear how I felt about this idea of the 51st state. It doesn’t belong in the discourse and Canada deserves so much more.”

The political tensions between the United States and Canada have boiled over into the sports world in the last month. After Canadian fans booed the US national anthem during NBA and NHL games, the friction came to a boiling point at this month’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The political situation caused by the provocative statements Trump has hurled toward the US’ northern and southern neighbors is even more awkward in soccer, given that the USA, Mexico and Canada are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre weighed in on the ongoing tensions in sport.

“I am also the son of immigrants,” Aguirre said. “It is not easy to leave your country in search of a better life for your family and it is not easy. I remember my parents also suffered from the post-war period, and this happens here, so I identify a lot with these people who came here looking for a life, the American Dream. And I always have respect and am grateful for the support.”

Aguirre continued, “I have been doing it for almost 50 years, and I will continue to do so. I have great respect for those Mexicans and children of Mexicans and grandchildren of Mexicans who are here, who support us, and who at least – give them joy that day. So the rest, no – for me I do not have the capacity to speak about it or the authority.

“Although for me it is the Gulf of Mexico, obviously, by the way,” he said, a jab at the Trump administration’s attempt to rename the body of water the Gulf of America.

Marsch quickly agreed with Aguirre’s comments.

The Concacaf Nations League will pit Canada against Mexico on March 20 while the US men’s national team will play Panama. The US and Canada can meet in the final on March 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“One thing is for sure, when I look forward to a month from now, this will fuel our team, the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is. … I guarantee our team will be ready,” Marsch said.

