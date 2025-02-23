Gregg Popovich not expected to return to coach Spurs this season, NBA future ‘uncertain,’ per report

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Gregg Popovich is not expected to return to coach the San Antonio Spurs this season after suffering a stroke in November and his future in the NBA is “uncertain,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania who cited league sources.

CNN has contacted the Spurs for comment.

Popovich, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, has been absent from the sideline since suffering a mild stroke on November 2 at Frost Bank Center, the home arena of the Spurs.

At the time, the team announced that he was in rehabilitation and was “expected to make a full recovery.”

In a statement released in December last year, Popovich expressed his desire to return to coaching.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process,” Popovich said. “They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson was promoted to interim head coach in Popovich’s absence, and San Antonio have posted a 22-27 record with him at the helm.

Popovich is currently the oldest head coach in the NBA. The 76-year-old is in his 29th season with the team after becoming the head coach of the Spurs on December 10, 1996.

He has 1,390 regular season victories to his name, an NBA record. He has also won 170 postseason games, five NBA championships and is one of only three coaches to win the NBA coach of the year award three times alongside Don Nelson and Pat Riley.

ESPN’s report comes days after the team announced superstar prospect Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a form of a blood clot, in his right shoulder.

The reigning Rookie of the Year was having another impressive season and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. The second-year center had averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

Wembanyama was also considered a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award prior to this injury, averaging 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals. However, he will now be ineligible for the award having not completed the required 65 games.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.