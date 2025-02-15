Damian Lillard wants to have a ‘true impact’ on the next generation ahead of All-Star weekend homecoming

By Andy Scholes and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Damian Lillard has etched his name into NBA All-Star royalty in recent years but, ahead of his ninth appearance, this year’s event is extra special for the Milwaukee Bucks guard.

With the All-Star weekend heading to San Francisco and the Bay Area, it represents a homecoming for Lillard, a chance to reminisce on childhood memories and an opportunity to give back to the next generation.

“It’s real cool,” Lillard told CNN Sports’ Andy Scholes. “I remember as a kid, (in) 2000, coming to All-Star weekend with my dad and my brother and a couple of my cousins, having that experience.”

“Being a now nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA vet and still being at that level, at this stage of my career and coming home to be a part of this is special, so I’m excited.”

Lillard is also heading to the All-Star weekend with a chance of joining an elite group of players. The 34-year-old can follow in the footsteps of two-time NBA Champion Craig Hodges and NBA icon Larry Bird by winning the three-point contest three times in a row.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to do it,” Lillard said of the chance to go back-to-back-to-back. “Just to join that company, but to be able to do it here I feel like that’s a storybook opportunity.

“To be able to be on that list of people, to threepeat in such a great competition and to do it at home is perfect.”

While Lillard is in the Bay for the All-Star weekend festivities, it also gives the reigning All-Star Game MVP a chance to help the next generation in his hometown.

Lillard has partnered with Portland State University and created the Damian Lillard Scholarship for students attending high schools in East Bay.

“It was extremely important to me because I’ve talked about for years coming back home and finding a way to have a true impact, you know, to touch the youth and give them an opportunity to secure a better future for themselves,” Lillard said of the scholarship.

The former Weber State Wildcat said he knows firsthand the value of studying out of state after high school.

“Being a kid from here … that left California to go to school and had an out of state experience and knowing how much I grew from that, I’m happy to provide that same type of opportunity for these kids and put them in a better position than they would be in if I didn’t do it.”

Lillard will star in the three-point contest on February 15 and in the All-Star Game the following day.

