Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks indoor mile and 1,500-meter world records in the same race

(CNN) — Some world records stand for years, even decades. Others just five days.

That was the case with the men’s indoor mile record on Thursday as Norwegian middle-distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a time of 3:45.14 in Liévin, France, beating Yared Nuguse’s short-lived record by more than a second.

As well as improving on the American’s 3:46.63 from the Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ingebrigtsen also set an indoor 1,500-meter record in the same race, passing through the distance in 3:29.63.

“The main objective was to do sub-3:30 (for 1,500m) and then try to keep the pace, or not slow down too much, for the last turn and the home straight,” said Ingebrigtsen, who set the previous indoor 1,500m record of 3:30.60 three years ago. “Of course, I’m happy.”

“I would say I’m lucky to have the opportunity to do both (records) in the same race, especially when I get good results,” he added.

This was Ingebrigtsen’s first race of the indoor season and his first time racing an indoor mile. The 24-year-old ran on his own for much of the eight laps of the 200-meter track, leading from the front as he so often likes to do.

By the end, he had an advantage of about 50 meters over the rest of the field, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of Netherlands’ Stefan Nillessen in second and Ireland’s Cathal Doyle in third.

That was in contrast to Nuguse, who was pushed hard by compatriot Hobbs Kessler at the Millrose Games last weekend. On that occasion, both men ended up running faster than the previous indoor mile record, which had stood for six years.

Ingebrigtsen also owns the 3,000m world record, as well as world best times in the two miles and 2,000m.

It will be intriguing to see how his middle-distance rivalry with the likes of Nuguse, Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and USA’s Cole Hocker plays out over the course of this year, particularly in the build-up to the world championships in Tokyo in September.

At last year’s Paris Olympics, Ingebrigtsen finished a disappointing fourth in the 1,500m behind Hocker – a surprise gold medalist – Kerr and Nuguse. He then bounced back a few days later by taking gold in the 5,000m.

“This race, as I said yesterday, was all about testing myself, seeing where I’m at, how my training’s been going and seeing my fitness,” Ingebrigtsen said. “Of course, I’m very lucky to be in the position where I can put out a good plan, but also follow that plan exactly and do all the right things to make it happen.”

According to World Athletics, Ingebrigtsen is the first athlete since Australian John Landy in 1954 to set world records for the mile and 1,500m in the same race. His times will become official once they have been formally ratified by the governing body.

