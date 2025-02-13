Imane Khelif says she will ‘stand firm’ following legal action after winning Olympic gold

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has responded to legal action filed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following her participation at the 2024 Olympic Games, saying that she will “stand firm in the face of any challenge.”

The Algerian – who is a cisgender woman who won gold in the women’s 66kg boxing competition – was the subject of global attention during the Olympics after defeating Italian boxer Angela Carini in just 46 seconds in a preliminary match. The fight triggered an onslaught of online abuse, with transphobic commentators incorrectly calling Khelif “a man.”

On Monday, the IBA said in a statement it would file “an official complaint with the Attorney General of Switzerland” against the Swiss-based IOC following the participation of Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting – who the IBA called “ineligible athletes in the 2024 Olympic boxing tournament in Paris.”

The IBA statement continued: “According to the Swiss law, any action or inaction that poses a safety risk to competition participants warrants investigation and may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution. In addition, similar complaints are to be filed with the Attorneys General of France and the USA.”

In the statement, the IBA did not explain what they meant when using the term “safety risk.”

In response to the IBA’s legal action and statement, the gold medalist boxer posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: “For eight years, I have fought for my dream – eight years of sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance to stand on the Olympic stage and represent my country with pride. I have earned my place, and I will continue to stand firm in the face of any challenge.

“For two years, I have taken the high road while my name and image have been used, unauthorized, to further personal and political agendas through the spreading and dissemination of baseless lies and misinformation. But silence is no longer an option.

“The International Boxing Association (IBA), an organization that I am no longer associated with and which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, have again made baseless accusations that are false and offensive, using them to further their agenda. This is a matter that concerns not just me but the broader principles of fairness and due process in sport.

“My team is carefully reviewing the situation and will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that my rights and the principles of fair competition are upheld. Those responsible for these actions must be held accountable, and we will pursue all available legal avenues to ensure that justice prevails. I am not going anywhere.”

When reached by CNN on Thursday, the IOC said in a statement: “This IBA statement is just another example of IBA’s campaign against the IOC which is ongoing since their recognition was withdrawn by the IOC for issues related to governance, judging and refereeing as well as questions around their finances.

“The two female athletes mentioned by IBA are not transgender athletes. They were born as women, were raised as women, and have competed in the women’s category for their entire boxing careers, including at previous international competitions such as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, when both of them did not win a medal.

“They also competed in IBA World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments before they became victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023 they were disqualified, without any due process.”

The IOC also pointed to mixed track records in the ring of both boxers before the 2024 Olympics, speaking to data indicating “neither athlete has more Referee Stop Contest (RSC) victories compared to other successful female boxers … such data is relevant when evaluating whether (they) had a heightened performance advantage and/or safety risk compared to other successful boxers in the women’s category.”

In her Tuesday statement, Khelif concluded: “I will fight in the ring, I will fight in courts, and I will fight in the public eye until the truth is undeniable.

“To my supporters, thank you for standing by me. I remain focused, determined, and ready to continue representing my country and my sport at the highest level.”

