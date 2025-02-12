Stefano Vukov: Former tennis coach of Elena Rybakina suspended after investigation

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Stefano Vukov, the former coach of top women’s tennis player Elena Rybakina, has been suspended following an independent investigation by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the governing body announced.

Vukov had been the long-time coach for Rybakina, who won her first and only grand slam title at Wimbledon in 2022, but split from the Russian-born Kazakh star in late 2024 before being provisionally suspended in January while the WTA investigated a potential breach of the body’s Code of Conduct.

Rybakina said at a news conference at the start of the year that Vukov had “never mistreated” her during their time together.

“The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded,” the organization said in a statement to CNN.

“Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details. We remain committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and objective manner in accordance with the WTA Code of Conduct.”

CNN has been unable to contact Vukov for comment. The Associated Press reported he has denied any wrongdoing.

The WTA did not disclose the nature of the investigation, nor its specific findings.

Speaking after her victory against Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, Rybakina said she was “disappointed with the situation and how the process went,” according to Reuters.

“I’m not going to comment much on that any more,” she said. “I’m focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I’m thinking only about the way I need to play, so I’m concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent.

“Definitely, it’s not the best time, but as I said, I’m always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can.”

In a press conference ahead of last month’s Australian Open, Rybakina said that she didn’t agree with the WTA’s investigation. “I have never made any complaints (about Vukov) or any of these things, and I always said that he never mistreated me,” she explained.

CNN has been unable to contact Rybakina for comment. She is next set to play in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Friday.

Rybakina parted with Vukov before last year’s US Open, though she did not give reasons for ending their five-year coaching relationship.

The 25-year-old then started working with Goran Ivanišević, the former coach of 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, but also said that she was still receiving advice from Vukov during the Australian Open, even though the WTA’s investigation meant that he couldn’t be credentialed for the tournament.

“This is not the situation I want to be in, or someone wants to be in,” Rybakina, currently ranked seventh in the world, said after her fourth round defeat against eventual champion Madison Keys in Melbourne.

“Of course, I want to have who I want in the box, but I couldn’t change it. At the end of the day, I just tried to focus on my matches. I spoke with (Vukov) and I also have Goran, so it didn’t affect the way I played today or any of the results, I think.”

Ivanišević then announced that he would no longer be working with Rybakina “after our trial period that finished with the Australian Open,” according to the BBC.

Rybakina recently said she is now working with former player Davide Sanguinetti as her coach, telling AFP: “I knew him a little bit from before. He was actually available and sometimes he will speak with Stefano since they know each other. We’ll see how it goes.”

