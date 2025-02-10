Tiger Woods ‘not ready’ to compete at upcoming PGA Tour event after mother’s death

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods will miss this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as he continues to mourn the loss of his mother.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods posted on X Monday. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.”

His mother, Kultida Woods, died last Tuesday, the 15-time major champion announced last week.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh,” Tiger Woods posted Tuesday.

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was set to compete in his first PGA Tour event in seven months at Torrey Pines. He said he hopes to be at the Genesis, a tournament he serves as host, later this week.

The Genesis is traditionally held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, but was moved to Torrey Pines while the Los Angeles area continues to recover from devastating wildfires.

Woods last played on the Tour in July when he missed the cut at The Open Championship. He then underwent back surgery in September – the latest setback on a long list of injuries to plague his career.

The 15-time major champion expressed gratitude to those who have reached out to him and “appreciate the continued kindness” since the loss of his mother.

Kultida Woods, a native of Thailand, was often seen by her son’s side.

Tiger Woods said his mother was the key to him wearing the now-iconic red and black outfit combination he wore on the final day of golf tournaments.

George Ramsay and David Close contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.