Mikaela Shiffrin withdraws from skiing world championships event, citing ‘mental obstacles’ following violent crash

(CNN) — Mikaela Shiffrin is still feeling the effects of a violent crash she experienced in Killington, Vermont, on November 30. But it’s the mental recovery that’s taking more time than the physical recuperation for the most decorated alpine skier in history.

In a Monday statement posted on Instagram, Shiffrin said she was experiencing “PTSD” that prompted her to withdraw from this week’s giant slalom race at the FIS World Championships at Saalbach, Austria.

Shiffrin is the defending world champion in the event.

“I’ve poured all of my energy into getting my giant slalom in shape to be prepared to start World Champs GS in Saalbach on Thursday,” Shiffrin wrote.

“The long-story-short is…I’m not there. Right now, I feel quite far away. I’m currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing.”

The 29-year-old Colorado native suffered a puncture wound to her abdomen and severe muscle trauma when she crashed out in the giant slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup.

“Honestly, I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington,” Shiffrin said in her post.

“Like always, I tried diving into the challenge, hoping to get there by Worlds. I figured my passion and longing to compete would outweigh the mental barriers. Maybe that will be the case over time, but I’m not there yet.

“Coming to terms with how much fear I have doing an event that I loved so dearly only 2 months ago has been soul-crushing.”

The winningest skier in FIS World Cup history returned to racing at the slalom event at Courchevel, France, on January 30, where she finished in 10th place. Shiffrin was seeking a record-extending 100th career World Cup win at the event.

Shiffrin said her withdrawal from the World Championships giant slalom will allow her to ski in the women’s team combined event in Saalbach with teammate Breezy Johnson. Shiffrin will ski the slalom half of the event while Johnson skis the downhill portion.

The slalom event is considered safer as it is run at slower speeds than the giant slalom when skiers reach speeds around 50 miles per hour.

“I’m mentally blocked in being able to get to the next level of pace and speed and putting power into the turns,” Shiffrin said of her decision to pull out of the giant slalom in a statement to The Associated Press.

The three-time Olympic medalist says she will continue to work her way back to the form that won her gold in the giant slalom in PyeongChang in 2018.

“One of my teammates – who knows this experience well – said that the only thing you can do is keep trying. So that’s what I will do,” Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin and Johnson will take to the slopes in the team combined competition Tuesday morning at Seelbach. Shiffrin will also compete in the women’s slalom race on Saturday.

