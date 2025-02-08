Tiger Woods commits to playing first PGA Tour event in seven months at Genesis Invitational

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods will compete in his first PGA Tour event for seven months next week at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego.

Woods, who will host the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, was announced as part of the field in a statement from organizers on Friday, with the tournament teeing off on February 13.

The 15-time major champion last played on the Tour in July when he missed the cut at The Open. He then underwent back surgery in September – the latest setback on a long list of injuries to plague his career.

Speaking to reporters in December, Woods said that he had “a long way to go” before he would be able to make a competitive return to golf, adding that his body “just won’t recover like it used to.”

While this will be Woods’ first PGA Tour event of the year, he has starred in the newly formed Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL), a stadium-based, technology-driven format of the game which he founded alongside Rory McIlroy.

He also played at the unofficial PNC Championship event alongside son Charlie in December, narrowly finishing in second place after a playoff against Bernhard and Jason Langer.

The Genesis Invitational is traditionally held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, but has been moved to Torrey Pines this year while the Los Angeles area continues to recover from devastating wildfires.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 McIlroy are also among the 72-player field for the Genesis Invitational.

Woods, a record-equaling 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times at Torrey Pines, as well as the 2008 US Open. His last Tour victory was at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.