A year ago, it looked like Nick Sirianni might be out as Eagles head coach. Now, he’s back in the Super Bowl

(CNN) — Almost exactly 14 months ago, the tension was beginning to show around the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team’s senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer Dom DiSandro – colloquially known as “Big Dom” – had just gotten into a confrontation with an opposing player and the team was about to embark on a 1-5 stretch to end the 2023 season.

They would go onto lose in the first round of the playoffs, a disappointing end to the campaign for a team coming off a trip to the Super Bowl the previous year.

With a veteran-laden roster and burden of expectation on his shoulders, the pressure appeared to be getting to head coach Nick Sirianni.

But fast-forward to the present day and it’s a much different story in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in the head coach’s tenure and have the chance to exorcise demons as they face their opponents from two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs.

‘We have to be better’

As the Eagles’ big victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game wrapped up, receiver DeVonta Smith hugged Sirianni and the pair exchanged a few words.

“Two times in four years. Let’s keep this sh*t going, man. Love you.”

The moment between the head coach and the team’s No. 2 pass catcher was a microcosm of Sirianni’s relationship with his players.

Together with general manager Howie Roseman, Sirianni has helped construct arguably the best roster in the NFL. Featuring some larger-than-life characters, Sirianni has helped mold this consortium of talent into a brotherhood and a winning machine.

But that harmony hasn’t always been there.

The disappointing end to the 2023 season brought about some serious conversations in the offseason. Sirianni faced questions from the media about his job security. And he was frank in his assessment.

“None of us (coaches) did our jobs well enough at the end of the year last season,” Sirianni said in February 2024. “We have to be better. If you aren’t moving forward in this league, you’re moving backward.”

Sirianni didn’t run away from his role in the shortcomings and put the blame on his shoulders for the Eagles’ collapse. According to ESPN, Sirianni held a team meeting ahead of the 2024 campaign in which he was “super honest” and where he took responsibility for the failings of the team. “It was a breath of fresh air,” a team source told ESPN of the moment. “It showed leadership.”

And that honesty appeared to unify the organization behind a common cause: getting back to the Super Bowl and finally getting that monkey off their back.

He sought about bringing fresh voices into the building with changes at both coordinator spots – Kellen Moore for the offense and Vic Fangio to the defense, who have proven to be inspired choices.

The offense has looked like a revitalized product, in particular the addition of Saquon Barkley to the backfield, who has fit seamlessly into the squad and enjoyed a historic debut season in Philly.

It’s not been all smooth sailing though, with the pass offense at times looking out of sorts – even receiver AJ Brown called out the lack of passing production during the season – but quarterback Jalen Hurts has made the big plays at the right time and leaned on their No. 2-ranked rushing attack.

The defense has also vastly improved under the wily Fangio, finishing with the best unit in the NFL.

Sirianni went to lengths this season to maintain the harmonious atmosphere between he and Hurts, spending hours during their bye week midseason chatting together and trying to sort out whatever issues there might be.

According to a source who spoke to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the bonding week was a “galvanizing moment” as the Eagles kicked on from there to win 12 of their last 13 regular season games to book their spot in the playoffs and then three postseason games to secure a second Super Bowl berth in three years; Sirianni is the third coach ever to reach multiple Super Bowls within his first four career seasons.

The head coach highlighted the the team’s ability to journey through hardship, notably the ending to the 2023 campaign, and bounce back as a reason why he and his players have excelled this year.

“I think adversity does something to you, right? And if you embrace adversity, it can shape you to who you are,” the 43-year-old said on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LIX. “This game is not easy and this game has its ups and downs.

“And seasons have ups and downs, from year to year has ups and downs. Well, that’s how a football game goes, right? And nobody in the NFL, I’ve said this a bunch, nobody in the NFL pitches a perfect game. That doesn’t exist in the NFL. You’re going to have bad plays, you’re going to have good plays, and it’s about being able to focus your mindset on the next one. And so, this team’s embraced adversity.

“You never know but, things even going back to the 2023 season, which we haven’t talked a lot about since the beginning of the year – we’re grateful for that. We’re thankful for that, as bad as it sucked at the time, I know I’m grateful for that, speaking for myself. I’m grateful for that because it shaped us into who we are now and a big reason why we’re back here, sitting at this, at this moment again. And so embracing adversity is huge for your development as a person, as a player, as a coach.”

Rebuilding

That ability to adapt on the fly is something Sirianni has had to become accustomed to.

After guiding Philadelphia to the Super Bowl two years ago, both of Philadelphia’s coordinators – DC Jonathan Gannon and OC Shane Steichen – moved onto head coaching roles, joining the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts respectively.

Although their replacements didn’t end up working out, Sirianni has recalibrated and the team is back on course.

And even before he became a head coach in Philadelphia, adjusting to his surroundings and doing the best with what he’s got are skills he came to learn.

His NFL coaching career actually began with the Chiefs, assuming a number of assistant roles between 2009 and 2012 before moving to the then-San Diego Chargers’ staff.

He was with the team for five years, two as the quarterbacks coach with the legendary Philip Rivers and two as the wide receivers coach. In 2017 – his final season with the Chargers – he helped coach the league’s best-ranked passing offense and played a key role in Keenan Allen having a career year and being named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Sirianni then spent three seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator where he again played a pivotal part in producing a high-level attack, with five players being named to the Pro Bowl under his stewardship – Andrew Luck, Quenton Nelson, Eric Ebron, Ryan Kelly and Jack Doyle all were rewarded for their production.

Since moving to Philly, numerous players have flourished under his tutelage. Barkley has enjoyed a historic season, Hurts was the NFL’s MVP runner-up in 2022 and both Brown and Smith have been highly productive pass-catchers.

Sirianni and Hurts’ relationship is clearly key to how successful the Eagles have been in recent years, with the QB joking that his head coach “let me out of my straitjacket a little bit” as he accounted for four touchdowns in their big win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship; Sirianni later said that Hurts was just having some fun with his comments, playing down any potential issues.

And now, a second ever Super Bowl ring is within the Eagles’ grasp with Sirianni looking to complete a dramatic turnaround in fortunes.

Even if Super Bowl LIX ends in disappointment, Sirianni comes away from this season with plenty of credit in the bank after successfully rebuilding harmony inside the Eagles organization, showcasing his ability to juggle the big egos in the locker room and unite one of the most vocal fanbases in the NFL.

