Neymar left speechless after making first appearance for Santos since return to Brazilian club

(CNN) — Neymar said he was left speechless after making his first appearance for Santos since returning to the Brazilian club where he began his illustrious career.

Neymar confirmed in January that he was returning to his boyhood club, 12 years after he first left to join Barcelona as one of the most promising youngsters ever to come out of Brazil. Days before, it was announced that the superstar and Saudi club Al-Hilal had mutually agreed to part ways, 18 months after the forward joined in a high-profile move for a reported €90 million ($98.5M).

And on Wednesday, Neymar stepped back onto the field at the Urbano Caldeira stadium when he came off the bench at the start of the second half against Botafogo in the Brazilian Paulista Championship.

His arrival was accompanied by loud cheers from the Santos faithful. Before the match started, Neymar received a spectacular light show as he emerged from the tunnel.

Santos led 1-0 when the former Barça man – who also celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday – took to the field, but Botafogo equalized through a Alexandre de Jesus header from a corner in the 67th minute.

Botafogo was reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards when Wallison was shown a red card for a foul on Neymar, but despite having the numerical advantage, Santos was unable to retake the lead.

Neymar himself had a number of chances to get on the scoresheet, narrowly missing or forcing saves from the Botafogo goalkeeper while also showcasing some of his trademark fleet-footedness.

Afterwards, Neymar discussed the emotions of playing again for Santos and the need for patience while he returns to full match fitness. Injuries, including a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, limited him to just seven appearances and one goal for Al-Hilal.

“I can’t find the words to express the feeling when you love something. I love Santos very much and I can’t find the words to describe the feeling I felt when I stepped out onto the pitch today,” Neymar said after the game, per Reuters.

He added: “It was a very difficult game. I had even commented that my father was there on the side. I said, it’s a difficult game, they’re marking a lot at the back, they’re a team that defends a lot, a lot of hitting. And they found a ball and scored. I think it’s time for me to be patient and get some practice.”

Neymar, the Brazil national team’s all-time leading scorer, became a soccer sensation when he broke through as a teenager at Santos.

He made his debut for the club in 2009 and led the team to glory in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s Champions League equivalent, in 2011 by scoring in the final.

His exploits in Brazil earned him a move to Barça in Spain, where he formed part of the prolific “MSN” strike trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, winning the Champions League and two La Liga titles in his four years with the club.

In 2017, he became the world’s most expensive player after a $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, winning five league titles but ultimately leaving for Saudi Arabia having failed to help the club reach its ultimate goal of lifting the Champions League trophy.

Santos is now back in Serie A, Brazil’s top division, after winning promotion from Serie B in 2024.

Writing on Instagram after the draw against Botafogo, Neymar described his return to action for Santos as a “very special day.”

He added: “Despite the bad result, today was a very special day. Thank you to everybody for the love and for cheering us on until the end.”

“Now more than ever we need all the support from our fans … because with you we are stronger! Very happy and excited to be back, I will do my best as I always have to put Santos where it deserves to be, at the top!!!

“Let’s go team, let’s go nation… together we are unbeatable, BELIEVE.”

